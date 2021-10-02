Lane Kiffin with classic exit to pre-game interview

Lane Kiffin has history with Alabama.

And on Saturday, the Ole Miss coach was ready to face the team he once was the offensive guru for under Nick Saban.

Kiffin was doing his pre-game interview with CBS and apparently had heard enough.

“… here we go get your popcorn ready … ”

Check it out as Coach Kiffin drops his headset before answering a follow-up question and takes off in a hurry.

"Get your popcorn ready." – Lane Kiffin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

He had to like what he saw on the first Ole Miss drive when Braylon Sanders made this incredible grab.