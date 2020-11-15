Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

Lane Kiffin is really good at his premature touchdown celebrations.

The Ole Miss coach knew Elijah Moore was going to score a 91-yard touchdown even before Matt Corral threw the ball during Saturday night’s win over South Carolina. The coverage busted so badly on Moore before Corral’s pass that Kiffin was able to put his arms up in celebration before the ball was up in the air.

While Kiffin’s early celebrating is top-notch, his clipboard tossing is too. If you look closely in the video above you can see Kiffin throw his clipboard skyward.

Kiffin said after the game that he had no idea where the idea to throw the clipboard came from. The touchdown came on an audible call after the Ole Miss offense saw how the South Carolina defense was lined up.

Ole Miss threw all over the South Carolina defense on Saturday night. Corral threw for 513 yards as USC was hopeless to stop the Rebels in their 59-42 victory. The win pushed Ole Miss to 3-4 on the season.

This is far from the first time that Kiffin has been prematurely celebrating TDs. He did so while he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama and when he was the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Watch the bottom of the screen. Lane knew FAU had this one. pic.twitter.com/FdJOu3ktM0 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 2, 2017

We do have one quibble with Kiffin’s celebrating though. Did you see how fast Moore outran him toward the end zone on Saturday night? Kiffin needs to do a little more sprint work.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels walks to the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

