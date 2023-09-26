If Lane Kiffin can't pick on someone his own size, then he's an expensive jester | Toppmeyer

A day before a game that could have produced a career-defining victory, Lane Kiffin took to his favorite social media site to re-engage an immature feud.

The Ole Miss coach took a shot at local television reporter Jon Sokoloff with a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kiffin’s ire with Sokoloff, that probably means you have better things to do than scroll Twitter — excuse me, X.

The background: Sokoloff erroneously reported in November 2022 that Kiffin was as good as gone to Auburn.

“Lane to Auburn is happening,” Sokoloff wrote, days before the Egg Bowl.

In truth, Kiffin had been in play for Auburn’s opening, but it wasn't a done deal. He stayed at Ole Miss. Auburn hired Hugh Freeze.

I don’t blame Kiffin for being ticked at Sokoloff then. The inaccurate report was published days before a rivalry game.

But that was 10 months ago, and he remains focused on dunking on easy targets behind a keyboard before losing to the real opponents.

When Sokoloff posted something complimentary about Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart last week, Kiffin effectively told him to pipe down.

“Jon trying to jump on Ole Miss bus now. No thanks,” Kiffin wrote Friday afternoon in a post thirsty for likes.

Good for you, Lane. You got your pithy troll in. Then Alabama trucked you on a day your offense looked as ill-prepared as ever.

I’m not sure what Nick Saban was doing Friday, but I can say with certainty he wasn’t trying to prove his social media cleverness.

Lions don’t concern themselves with chirps from the peanut gallery, but Kiffin does.

Lane Kiffin thirsts for social media likes while losing to real tough guys

Kiffin’s quick wits are made for social media. Often, his posts elicit a chuckle.

But his keyboard cuteness shouldn’t obfuscate reality: His on-field product has regressed.

The Rebels nosedived against SEC competition since Kiffin's name surfaced in connection with Auburn's opening last fall. He's 1-5 in his past six conference games. SEC opponents outscored Ole Miss 193-134 during that stretch.

I enjoy covering Kiffin. He's an unrepressed thinker. He’s a round peg in an industry full of squares. A conversation with him is bound to be more interesting than a chat with nearly any of his peers. SEC football is undeniably more captivating with Kiffin involved.

Ole Miss needed him after a Matt Luke era that was mundane in every way. Kiffin gave the Rebels instant cachet, both on and off the field. But his best victory came nearly three years ago against Indiana, a basketball school, in a bowl game named after a chain restaurant.

Kiffin is college football’s Chris Christie. He lands a few jabs and draws a few laughs, but everyone knows he doesn’t rule the playground.

And, lately, Kiffin seems to have taken his eyes off the prize — unless the prize is the number of likes he can collect on X. His snarky jokes directed at someone lower on the food chain aren’t as funny when they precede a butt-kicking from an Alabama team that had looked vulnerable the two previous weeks.

He’s a $9 million coach who rarely wins big games. He’s 0-5 all-time against Saban. Brian Kelly effectively stole Kiffin’s lunch money and gave his perfectly tousled hair a swirly last season when LSU tore Ole Miss asunder after halftime during a 45-20 victory that jump-started the Tigers and sent the Rebels into a tailspin as Kiffin mulled his future. Later, Arkansas and Texas Tech blasted the Rebels. Nothing funny about that.

By getting sued, Lane Kiffin shows he’s not as clever as he thinks

Kiffin is sharp and he knows it, but getting caught on an audio recording calling a player a “p****” and talking down to him suggests that Kiffin isn’t as clever as he thinks.

Rule No. 1: Always assume you’re being recorded, especially when you boast Kiffin’s fame.

DeSanto Rollins is suing Kiffin and Ole Miss for $40 million. The lawsuit makes a lot of claims, but the gist of it is that Kiffin belittled Rollins while booting him off the team.

Ole Miss maintains that Rollins remains on scholarship and is eligible to the same resources as other athletes. That’s an exercise in semantics for lawyers to sort out. I’m more interested in the immaturity Kiffin apparently showed in this situation.

Rollins says he was working through a mental health issue last spring in the aftermath of injuries and the death of his grandmother and wasn’t in the right headspace to show up to a scheduled meeting with Kiffin. Rollins also missed team workouts. When Rollins finally met with Kiffin two weeks later, the lawsuit paints a picture of a coach who’d had enough.

I don’t take issue with a coach nudging off the roster a player who ghosted him for two weeks and didn't show for workouts. I’m of the belief that, regardless of your headspace, skipping a meeting with a superior can bring consequences.

But there’s a professional way to transition a player off the roster, and there’s an immature way.

The lawsuit indicates Kiffin chose the latter while Rollins, according to ESPN, secretly captured the audio, proving Kiffin wasn’t the smartest man in that particular room.

Kiffin lectured to Rollins that employees who work real-world jobs don’t get to blow off a meeting with their boss.

Here’s the thing, though: Neither the NCAA nor the SEC classifies athletes as employees. College athletes don’t receive school wages or retirement packages or paid time off. They don’t get to resolve workplace issues by scheduling a meeting with human resources.

Anyway, what would Kiffin know of the real world? He bypassed the real world thanks to his surname.

At his best, Kiffin is an uninhibited tactician who is good for some wisecracks and a few triumphant tosses of the play sheet. At his best, he shows a deft touch at the keyboard and, more importantly, with quarterbacks.

Lately, I’m not seeing Kiffin at his best. I see an unfocused, expensive jester whose jokes aren’t as funny when they’re sandwiched between losses.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

