Lane Kiffin 'blown away' Jayden Daniels hit didn't result in targeting on Dallas Turner

Like many LSU football fans on Saturday night, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was astonished that officials did not call Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner for targeting after a hard hit took LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Crimson Tide.

While Turner was flagged for roughing the passer, officials did not penalize him for targeting. Nor did a review of the play result in the penalty, either.

"I can say — nothing against those officials — I was blown away that was not targeting," Kiffin told reporters on a Sunday Zoom meeting. "I mean, from the second that I saw it. And the hit to the neck and head injury — how that wasn’t and how that wasn’t reviewed."

This hit that knocked Jayden Daniels out of the game was called roughing the passer.



Kiffin went on to question how the officials did not go back and look at the play and throw a flag while Daniels was down on the ground in shock. The Rebels coach asserted that the onus is on officials to protect quarterbacks as they are in their throwing motion.

"I obviously don’t understand the rules, because that’s not just missing it on the field," Kiffin said. "That’s having plenty of time to look at it and not throwing it. Again, that would go into my — I don’t know if there’s a more important job for the officials than to protect the quarterback, who’s in a very vulnerable position by how he has to throw the ball."

Daniels stayed down on the ground for several moments before eventually exiting the field. The quarterback briefly checked back into the game but didn't run a play, heading to the medical tent after a penalty and a timeout. He put up 219 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown before the hard hit.

LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the game that officials told him the play had indeed been reviewed for targeting, and that officials didn't see enough to warrant the penalty.

"We asked them. They said that the replay booth was reviewing it for targeting," Kelly said after the game. "Obviously I don't have the ability to see that. Anytime there is contact to the head or neck area you're thinking there must be some form of targeting. They reviewed it, didn't feel there was, so we moved on."

