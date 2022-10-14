Will Lane Kiffin be auditioning for the Auburn job on Saturday?

The Auburn Tigers travel to Ole Miss on Saturday in hopes to snap a two-game losing skid and to extend their current winning streak over the Rebels to seven games.

The subplot in this game, of course, is Bryan Harsin’s job security. Fans are growing more and more frustrated with the trajectory of the football program, and Harsin needs to put on an epic performance in order to loosen the pressure that surrounds him.

From recruiting to on-field performance, there has been plenty to gripe about when it comes to the current state of Auburn Football. In a recent episode of “The Aaron Torres Podcast”, host Aaron Torres of FOX Sports says that Auburn’s 3-3 record is actually surprising.

“There is no shame in losing to Georgia, but they got destroyed by Penn State at home, they lost to LSU when they had a 17-point lead, and they probably should have lost to Missouri,” Torres said. “At best, they should realistically be 2-4 with wins over Mercer and San Jose State. (Auburn has) been completely underwhelming. It’s clear, (Harsin) is not the guy, he’s not going to be the guy.”

If Harsin is not the right guy for the job, then who is? Torres suggests that the perfect fit for Auburn could be across the sideline from Harsin on Saturday morning.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been thrown around by fans as a potential replacement for Harsin if he were to get fired at the season’s end. Could Saturday’s result play a role in the future of Auburn football? Torres says that it is something to watch for.

“I can tell you, I talked to someone pretty high up in that college football coaching ecosystem that said that they believe that Kiffin would be interested in the job,” Torres said. “If he is potentially interested, and we knew that Auburn is going to have a vacancy, it is worth discussing right now. Is it possible that Saturday serves as an audition for Lane Kiffin to be the next Auburn head coach?”

If Kiffin were to pull off the win on Saturday, it would be the first time in his head coaching career that he has defeated Auburn. He currently holds an 0-3 record over the Tigers and is 0-2 as the leader of the Ole Miss football program.

Story continues

List

Expert Picks: Does Auburn stun Ole Miss on Saturday?

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire