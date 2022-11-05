Is Lane Kiffin Auburn’s top target? Bruce Feldman weighs in

Auburn Football’s head coaching vacancy was heavily discussed during the Saturday morning college football preview shows, as it has been one of the hottest topics of the previous week.

During FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff”, reporter Bruce Feldman shared potential targets for the openings at Auburn and Nebraska. While discussing the Auburn job, he shared three names that Auburn fans should keep an eye on.

“The names to know there: Deion Sanders – unbeaten at Jackson State. But would the big-money people there feel totally comfortable with him running the show at Auburn?” Feldman said. “A few other guys: Hugh Freeze proved that he could beat Nick Saban multiple times, but he definitely has some baggage from his Ole Miss days, and ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule, would he be a good fit in the SEC?”

While those three names have been popular around Auburn, Feldman says that the Tigers’ top target resides elsewhere in the SEC West.

“The name to really keep an eye on, I’m told, is Lane Kiffin,” Feldman said. “He’s 18-4 in his last two years at Ole Miss. He has really evolved and grown into this position and has really proved that he can really win in the SEC. Also, they just hired at Auburn, John Cohen, the AD from Mississippi State, who had really shown that he can give his old head coach, Mike Leach, a lot of flexibility, which would probably be attractive to Lane Kiffin if he did take this job, which also has a ton of resources.”

Rhule is also a strong candidate for the Nebraska opening according to Feldman, as well as Army head coach Jeff Monken, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and former TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who currently serves as an assistant at Texas.

