How Lane Kiffin altered Ole Miss football's Egg Bowl preparation this season

OXFORD — Ole Miss football got out in front of its Egg Bowl preparation this year, coach Lane Kiffin said.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) began shifting their focus to Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) last week, despite their matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, Kiffin explained.

"A lot of things have been different," Kiffin said Monday. "One, we game-planned last week, right or wrong, which is very unusual to do that in another opponent's week.

"We just got ahead by taking time during last week to look at things as offense and defense and special teams to get ahead, knowing this was a short week."

Perhaps Kiffin felt a twinge of concern over that approach when the Rebels went into the halftime locker room against ULM with just a 7-3 lead. But, after a commanding second-half performance spearheaded an eventual 35-3 victory, Kiffin's gambit has Ole Miss well positioned for a short turnaround ahead of the Egg Bowl on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Kiffin has frequently pointed out his belief that the pre-Egg Bowl setup is much more equitable this season. Last year, the Rebels traveled to Arkansas for a night game in Week 12 while Mississippi State played a morning game against East Tennessee State.

He said the Rebels played fewer plays last week against the Warhawks than they did in a high-tempo contest against Arkansas in 2022.

"I would certainly hope they would never set that up scheduling-wise again," Kiffin said. "... I think the change has been beneficial. So, I think our bodies will be a lot better."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Egg Bowl: Ole Miss football preparation changed by Lane Kiffin