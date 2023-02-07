Lane Kiffin alerts Tennessee football to son's highlight tape: 'Bring the boy home'

OXFORD, Miss. — When not adding new dogs to the family or posting nice things about Nick Saban, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been spending some of his post-National Signing Day reprieve on Twitter touting the skills of his son, Knox, a middle-school quarterback.

On Friday, Kiffin posted that the Class of 2028 recruit has five favorite schools in mind: Oregon, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Don't see your school on the list? Don't worry. There's plenty of time left to get involved. In fact, Kiffin once again took to Twitter on Sunday night to encourage Tennessee to do exactly that.

"Bring the boy home," Kiffin wrote, sharing another clip of Knox slinging it and tagging the Vols' official Twitter account.

Kiffin, of course, is a former Tennessee head coach. He piloted the Volunteers through the 2009 season before departing for USC. Knox is named after the city of Knoxville.

