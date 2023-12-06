Lane Kiffin’s funny response to Chop Robinson’s Peach Bowl decision

You would have to imagine that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff would have spent a good amount of time in preparing for the Peach Bowl trying to figure out how to slow down Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson. Fortunately for Kiffin and the Rebels, they won’t have to worry about one of Penn State’s top defensive players in the upcoming bowl matchup.

Robinson officially announced he is opting out of Penn State’s appearance in the Peach Bowl and will enter the 2024 NFL draft. This was hardly a surprising development given that Robinson is viewed by a number of draft analysts to be a potential first-round draft pick. Naturally, replacing Robinson will not be easy for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the Nittany Lions.

But always one to seize the moment on social media, Kiffin retweeted Robinson’s official announcement with a bit of encouraging words.

“Best of luck,” Kiffin tweeted in a retweet of Robisnon’s announcement. “Congrats on a great career!!”

We can only imagine the glee Kiffin had in posting that to his social media account knowing his job of preparing the Ole Miss offense just got slightly easier leading up to the Peach Bowl.

Penn State and Ole Miss have never faced each other in football before, making this year’s Peach Bowl the first all-time meeting between the two. It is also Penn State’s first trip to the Peach Bowl, which gives the Nittany Lions a chance to become the first school to record a victory in each of the New Years Six bowl games.

Penn State and Ole Miss meet in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire