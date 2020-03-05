Lane Johnson's touching tribute to Jason Peters has us in our feelings

The Eagles' decision Thursday to let Jason Peters hit free agency wasn't made lightly. The big man, who spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, was beloved by fans and players alike, and the team knew this.

After the two officially parted ways (for now, at least) on Thursday, one tribute to Peters' time with the Eagles stuck out above the rest: a thoughtful, heartfelt message from Lane Johnson.

We'll get out of the way real quick and let Johnson do the talking:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I had the pleasure of going to work everyday & learning from one of the greatest talents ever & for that I'm forever grateful. Love you, JP! 💪🙌 #bff #hof #🐐 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 5, 2020

Johnson and Peters were clearly close from the jump when No. 65 arrived in 2013, and it seems like Peters' helping Johnson come back from his frustrating PED-related suspensions was the kind of "above and beyond" stuff that separates great players from legendary ones.

Johnson said in a podcast appearance this week that he was scared to come play in Philly when he was drafted, both because of the city's intimidating reputation and because he was lining up alongside a legend in Peters during practices. Peters, though, knew Johnson was the future of the franchise's offensive line, and obviously took Johnson under his wing. That much was clear when Johnson brought Peters' jersey out of the tunnel at the 2018 NFC Championship Game:

He asked me to right before the game. I wanted to. He was a special part of the team. Just a guy who means so much to the team and would kill to be out there. I wanted to do him service for what he is.

Story continues

The seven-year relationship worked out wonderfully for both sides: Johnson has made the last three Pro Bowls, and is one of the best tackles in the NFL, while Peters maintained his legend status with the organization. Oh, and they both have a Super Bowl to their name.

Also of note, running back Boston Scott shared a parting thank you for Peters on Twitter, shouting Peters out for believing in him during his journey from afterthought to playoff run difference maker:

Thank you 71! From the jump you believed in me.. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/DP3GAaQ3wE — Boston Scott (@BostonScott2) March 5, 2020

Whether it was a first-round pick in Johnson or a marginal guy like Scott, Peters was there for the whole team. What a guy.

More on the Eagles

Lane Johnson's touching tribute to Jason Peters has us in our feelings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia