Lane Johnson thinks Jalen Hurts pick will ‘bring out the best’ in Carson Wentz

Like most of us, right tackle Lane Johnson was surprised when the Eagles drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round last Friday night.

The good news is that the pick wasn't a surprise to franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, who was told of the team's intentions beforehand. But Howie Roseman described that conversation with Wentz on the WIP morning show as "not comfortable."

It would be understandable if Wentz wasn't the biggest fan of the pick. Not only did the Eagles draft his backup, which could signal their concerns with him, but they used the pick on a player who won't help him win this year.

"I think ultimately as a fan, you see it flash across the screen and it's surprising," Johnson said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "But as far as him, man, the way he handled stuff last year, I think that was big for him. That was big for our team.

"He's a competitor, so it's only going to bring the best out of him moving forward. We're lucky to have both guys."

While Hurts is a rookie second-round pick, Wentz is a former Pro Bowler, $100 million quarterback and helped lead his decimated team to the playoffs in 2019. There's no question Wentz is the starter, but the pick did raise some eyebrows about the future. The Eagles claim the move was all about depth and insurance.

Johnson said he has talked to Wentz recently and congratulated his quarterback on the birth of a baby girl. Johnson said he knows Wentz will take care of his body and guessed that Wentz will get together with his receivers to throw closer to the season when they've finally allowed.

As far as Hurts goes, aside from both being Sooners, Johnson has heard all good things.

"What intrigues me the most, just the competitor he was, his story from Alabama to Oklahoma, how he handled that situation," Johnson said. "I think as far as what NFL players go through, he's been through the ringer as far as that. He handled it all well. He's a great athlete, so a lot of people are doing the Taysom Hill comparisons. I think there's different packages, maybe some different matchups where you can find a good matchup. That's what the league's all about. Having him there, he's a great competitor, he's a good guy, so I'm excited to have him."

