Lane Johnson thinks Eagles may bring Jason Peters back

Six weeks after free agency started, Jason Peters still doesn't have a job.

And Lane Johnson, his longtime teammate, thinks he may find one back in Philadelphia.

Peters, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle, became an unrestricted free agent in mid-March but remains unsigned six weeks later.

Johnson told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark he thinks there's a chance the Eagles re-sign Peters.

"I think there's always a chance," Johnson said. "Really, right now, all we have is time. We'll see what happens, I wouldn't rule it out."

Peters got here in 2010 and Johnson in 2013 and they spent most of the last seven years as bookend tackles, although Peters missed the 2012 season and Johnson was suspended for 10 games in 2016.

When they both played, the Eagles made the playoffs in five out of six seasons.

Andre Dillard started three games at left tackle last year as a rookie first-round pick and held his own, although a late-season start at right tackle when Johnson was hurt was a disaster.

"I think Andre will be ready," Johnson said. "Just like me, coming in, I had some ups and downs in my rookie year. But that's when you learn the most. As far as athleticism, I think he'll be ready"

But even if Dillard remains the starter, the Eagles could bring back Peters as a backup. They did draft Auburn offensive tackles Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho on Day 3 of the draft Saturday, but they have no experienced backups. Jordan Mailata, who's never played an NFL snap, is back for his third year, and Matt Pryor could work in at tackle.

As long as the Eagles don't feel like Peters' presence would somehow negatively affect Dillard, it could make sense for both parties.

"He's training, he's staying ready," Johnson said. "I'd like to have him back. I'd be lying if I said I don't miss the big guy."

