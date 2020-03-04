Lane Johnson tells 'intimidating' story of 2013 NFL Draft Day experience

Lane Johnson has made himself one of the Eagles' most dependable stars over the last seven years, anchoring the franchise's first Super Bowl run and turning into a fan favorite for his outsized personality.

But when he first learned he was headed to Philly back in 2013, Johnson said in a podcast appearance this week that he was basically afraid of the city.

Johnson stopped by WWE legend Steve Austin's podcast this week for a long, hilarious chat between two very big and bald athletes. Seriously, look at these dudes:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3 time Pro Bowl tackle @LaneJohnson65 of the Philadelphia Eagles is back on Steve Austin Show.

All major podcast platforms. #hellyeah pic.twitter.com/UJsOLIZ3DC

— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 3, 2020

Very large men. They talked about losing their hair, Johnson's path to the NFL, and how many calories (it's a lot) a budding offensive line prospect eats in college.

And when they talked about Johnson's NFL Draft experience, the Eagles lineman re-lived the day in all its terrifying glory:

JOHNSON: Next thing I know, I'm in Philly. Man, it's an intimidating town. You go in there... (...) Going in, I thought it was going to be either Miami or Philly. Coming in, our coach Jeff Stoutland, our O-line coach, he was the offensive line coach with Alabama. So I was meeting with him all throughout the draft process, and I was like, 'I have a feeling these guys are going to take me if Miami doesn't.' So, the third pick comes up on the board and they have a camera in front of myself and Dion Jordan, and my agent goes, 'Well, looks like we're going to Miami,' and we slap hands. Then they say, 'Dion Jordan', and I said, 'No we ain't!' So I sat back down. The next thing happens, Philly picks me. They always ask you, 'What'd you hear on the call?' Man, I didn't hear s**t. I didn't know who it was, it was loud, I didn't know who I was talking to. I hung up, and there it was. Going to Philly. (...) AUSTIN: I love to wrestle in Philly. Philly fans have always been very good to me. So all of a sudden, you embrace the - you talk about how football in Philly is like football in Texas. Like religion. They take that serious, and that's intimidating. JOHNSON: Hell yeah. AUSTIN: But dude, you're coming from OU, which is an intimidating program. JOHNSON: Yeah, but then I have Jason Peters, who's the left tackle, and I'm supposed to be succeeding him. He's one of the best of all-time, if not the best. I'm supposed to be like that guy. 'Okay, don't f**k up, don't have a bad play.'

Story continues

When you put it all that way, Johnson has a point! Philly is probably one of the more intimidating cities to be drafted in for NFL players, because the stakes are so high. Maybe the only places that rival it are Dallas, Green Bay, and New England - other places where football is a way of life.

Johnson went on to explain how helpful and insightful Peters was during his rookie season, and how he took to Philly fans, and so much more. The whole pod is worth a listen.

And let's hope the Eagles' first round draft pick this year isn't too terrified. You're only entering a city that lives and dies by its football team, and if you're a wide receiver we're going to expect you to fix the offense by yourself.

No pressure.

More on the Eagles

Lane Johnson tells 'intimidating' story of 2013 NFL Draft Day experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia