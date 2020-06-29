Lane Johnson says playing football is ‘a risk we’re going to have to take’

Lane Johnson said playing football this fall "is a risk we're all willing to take" in an interview with Channel 6.

Johnson, the Eagles' three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, said in an interview with Channel 6's Jeff Skversky that he expects to play football this fall despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ultimately, it's a risk that we're all willing to take to go outside your house or whatever you're doing, going shopping," he said. "Yeah, with everybody it's going to be a risk that we're going to have to take and see what happens."

As of now, the NFL is planning to go ahead with the season, with training camps scheduled to open at the end of July and games planned for stadiums that will be either empty or only partially filled.

The league has adopted a long list of safety measures for when teams begin practicing, a list that long-time Eagles assistant coach John Harbaugh said will be "humanly impossible" to follow.

Johnson's former teammate, Malcolm Jenkins, said last week on CNN that the risk has to be eliminated before football can resume.

But Johnson said the risk is worth it.

"Really, just got to tackle it head on and do the best we can," he said. "As far as the testing, I'm sure that will be pretty frequent (and we'll) try to limit outside sources as far as who we're making contact with. Ultimately, we've got to do it together. It's going to be weird, but as far as moving forward, I think we'll get it all figured out."

