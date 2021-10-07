Lane Johnson remains out of Eagles practice

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was an unexpected scratch for last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs because of a personal matter and he’s yet to return to the field.

According to multiple reports from Eagles practice, Johnson was not on the field for Thursday’s session. He was out on Wednesday as well, so it is starting to look like a pretty big stretch for him to be ready to go for Sunday’s game in Carolina.

“He’s not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Really to go any more further into that, still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”

Jordan Mailata is back at practice this week after missing two games with a knee injury. If he’s able to play, he could play in Johnson’s place on the right side while Andre Dillard remains at left tackle.

