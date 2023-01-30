Lane Johnson reacts to Eagles' NFC title game win over 49ers

The Guardian

The Empire State Building, for many the embodiment of New York, may not understand its city very well after all. On Sunday night, the skyscraper attracted the ire of a sizable proportion of New Yorkers by lighting up in the colours of the Philadelphia Eagles, who had earlier reached the Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The only hitch: the Eagles are the fierce rivals of the New York Giants, who Philadelphia crushed in the previous round of this year’s NFL playoffs.