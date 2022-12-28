Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson needs surgery to repair an adductor injury, but he won’t be having it immediately.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson has consulted with multiple doctors, including core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, about his torn adductor and he will delay surgery for the time being. Johnson’s plan is to do rehab work now with the hope he’ll be able to play in the postseason.

The Eagles will clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs with one win in their final two regular season games. Doing so would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs and give Johnson another week to try to work his way back into the lineup.

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson in last Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Lane Johnson putting off surgery with hope of playing in postseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk