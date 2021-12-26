Lane Johnson notches the big man touchdown

After a shaky first half — to say the least — the Philadelphia Eagles offense came to life in the second half, with quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing a pair of touchdown passes as the home team pulled away from the visiting New York Giants. As one might expect, the first of those scoring plays came with rookie wideout DeVonta Smith on the receiving end. The second found its way towards a rather unexpected target.

Right tackle Lane Johnson.

With the Eagles facing a 2nd and goal early in the fourth quarter, Hurts aligned under center and faked a handoff to running back Boston Scott. Johnson, aligned at the tight end spot on the right as an eligible receiver, blocks momentarily before releasing into the flat. After carrying out the run fake Hurts scans downfield for a moment, before spotting his RT wide open:

Johnson high-stepped into the end zone, before launching himself into the front row of the stands where a bevy of Eagles fans were waiting to celebrate with him.

After a long NFL career, Johnson finally has his first NFL score: