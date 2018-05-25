Lane Johnson not pleased with ranking on NFL's top 100

Lane Johnson had a breakout season in 2017, holding down the right tackle spot for the Eagles on his way to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

And he even made the NFL Network's Top 100 players list, which is voted on by players.

All the way down at No. 95.

"Obviously, I think it's a joke to be honest with you," Johnson said on the Mike Missanelli Show Friday afternoon.

That's when fill-in co-host Eytan Shander interjected: "Good it is a joke. You were robbed."

Johnson, 28, is considered by most to be the best right tackle in the NFL and there will likely be plenty of the guys he shut down during last season on the list ahead of him.

"Yeah, but that's alright," Johnson answered. "Better luck next year. That's what they tell me. I think it's just … there's so many great players, it's hard to put them in order. I guess just being on there is cool. Hoping next year, I'll be a little bit lower on the list."

Johnson isn't the only Eagles player who might have a beef with where they're slotted on the list. So far, the bottom 50 have been revealed and the Eagles have four players so far:

68. Zach Ertz

69. Fletcher Cox

95. Lane Johnson

96. Malcolm Jenkins







Johnson also talked about a few other topics on Friday shows, which was co-hosted by Shander and Geoff Mosher. He mentioned that he's obviously hated in Boston and loved in Philly for his comments about the Patriots.

He also talked about his relationship with Jason Peters, becoming a more vocal leader, and, of course, this …

Look out, NFL.@Lanejohnson65 said on the @MikeMiss975 show that the Eagles will be even better next year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ie1O5xOmTg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 25, 2018