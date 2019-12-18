Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor listed as out of Eagles practice

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that the team will not practice in pads at all this week and their first on-field session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys was just a walkthrough.

The team still released an injury report estimating the participation levels of injured players. For three Eagles who missed last Sunday’s win, that estimated participation level was zero.

The Eagles listed right tackle Lane Johnson, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive end Derek Barnett as out of practice. Johnson and Barnett are both dealing with ankle injuries while Agholor has been sidelined by a knee injury.

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) also didn’t play last Sunday and has been out the last five weeks while waiting for clearance for contact. He was listed as limited on Wednesday along with cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (calf).