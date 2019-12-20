Lane Johnson out; Nelson Agholor, Derek Barnett questionable

Given quarterback Dak Prescott and left tackle Tyron Smith don’t have designations, the Cowboys enter Sunday’s NFC East showdown healthier than the Eagles.

The Eagles, of course, have had more than their share of injuries this season.

Right tackle Lane Johnson will not play. The ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game and practice all week will keep him out of Sunday’s game, too.

Veteran Halapoulivaati Vaitai will replace Johnson.

The Eagles also have key players with questionable designations — receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee).

Agholor didn’t practice all week.

Barnett, Howard and Maddox all were limited Friday.

Maddox was a new addition to the report, and if he can’t go, Cre’Von LeBlanc would play the nickel.

Guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot) exited the injury report.