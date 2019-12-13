Lane Johnson out; Nelson Agholor, Derek Barnett, Jordan Howard questionable

The Eagles will not have right tackle Lane Johnson on Sunday against Washington. The team ruled him out with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start in his spot.

The Eagles added cornerback Ronald Darby to the injury report, listing him as questionable with a hip flexor injury.

The team also lists receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) as questionable. Agholor and Barnett did not practice all week, and Howard was limited and still not cleared for contact.

Agholor originally injured his knee in Week Six against the Vikings. He has missed two of the past three games, aggravating it against the Patriots in Week 11.

“That made it worse and a little bit more uncomfortable,” Agholor said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Agholor said he is in a “stalemate” with his knee.