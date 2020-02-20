Lane Johnson makes bold prediction for Eagles vs. Cowboys in 2020

The offseason is the best time for football players to get bold, and Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson leaned right in to that plan on Thursday.

During an appearance on FS1's 'Undisputed' with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, Johnson was asked point blank by Bayless if he would guarantee a pair of Eagles wins over the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Johnson didn't blink:

BAYLESS: So, will you guarantee two Eagles victories next year over the Dallas Cowboys? JOHNSON: Don't ask me dumb questions. I mean, hell yeah. BAYLESS: Hell yeah? I like that.

You can watch the exchange, which begins at the 6:05 mark, below:

Johnson is one of the most enjoyable football players in the NFL, and I'm not surprised he guaranteed the wins. It's mid-February! No one cares, everyone is focused on the NFL Draft, and this is funny.

Plus, that's the whole point of a rivalry. You'd better be confident you can beat the team your fans hate, or else.

Doug Pederson tried the same thing last season, but he walked the (possible) guarantee back, and then the Eagles got smoked in Dallas.

Luckily, we don't have to worry about Johnson walking his comments back. This is pure, unfiltered Lane.

