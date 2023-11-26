Lane Johnson inactive, had MRI on groin Sunday

The Eagles will be missing a key piece of their offensive line for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive due to a groin injury that the Eagles announced on Sunday morning. Johnson was listed as questionable and, per multiple reports, had an MRI after reporting the injury.

Johnson has started every other Eagles game this season, although he did miss most of their Week Six loss to the Jets with an ankle injury. That's the only loss of the season for the 8-1 Eagles.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Rashaad Penny, defensive back Josiah Scott, tight end Grant Calcaterra, tight end Dallas Goedert, and defensive tackle Milton Williams are also inactive for the Eagles.

The Bills will play without wide receiver Deonte Harty, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, tackle Germain Ifedi, defensive tackle Poona Ford, linebacker A.J. Klein, cornerback Dane Jackson, and safety Taylor Rapp.