Lane Johnson hopes Patriots fans “raise hell” when he plays in New England

The Eagles play at New England on Thursday night, and Philadelphia offensive lineman Lane Johnson is hoping for a rude welcome.

Johnson, who ripped the Patriots this offseason after the Eagles beat them in the Super Bowl, said he’ll love it if Patriots fans get on his case at Gillette Stadium.

“Oh yeah. I hope so. I hope they raise hell,” Johnson said. “They can cuss me, they can say whatever they want. At the end of the day, I’m not blocking them, I’m blocking guys on the edge, so it really doesn’t matter what they say. I know that I’m not going to be well-liked, this team is not going to be well-liked going there, so it’s going to basically bring out our best.”

Johnson said in February that he was looking forward to spending the offseason reading all the hate mail that was pouring in from New England. On Thursday night the folks in New England can tell Johnson how much they hate him in person.