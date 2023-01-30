Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made a big decision late in the regular season.

Johnson tore his adductor muscle and needs surgery to repair the injury, but he opted to put it off in order to play in the postseason. After Sunday’s win over the 49ers, Johnson joked that his doctor said hockey players can play through injuries like that but “wasn’t so sure a football guy could make it through” while playing hurt.

Johnson proved that he could do it against the Giants and the 49ers and said after the win that his “sense of urgency is high” because of what’s at stake for the Eagles. He also said that getting to play with longtime teammates Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox left him with no regrets about his decision.

“Seeing Kelce cry and seeing BG tear up and Fletch,” Johnson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, man. Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them. I love them and I can’t wait to go suit up again with them.”

Johnson will get that chance on February 12 in Arizona and his presence will be a plus for the Eagles’ bid to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Lane Johnson: Going into that fire with your boys is what it’s all about originally appeared on Pro Football Talk