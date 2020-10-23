Lane Johnson getting MRI on knee

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been dealing with ankle issues all season, but he was able to start on Thursday night against the Giants.

He couldn’t finish, however, and it was a new injury that contributed to his early exit from the game. Johnson hurt his knee during the 22-21 win.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Johnson is having an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the injury. He adds that the initial diagnosis was a MCL sprain.

The Eagles play the Cowboys next Sunday night and then have a bye in Week Nine. That would give Johnson a lot of time to heal up before the second half of the season if he does not play in Week Eight, but the results of Friday’s test will likely have a lot to do with how Philly proceeds.

