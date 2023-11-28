Lane Johnson expects to play Sunday vs. 49ers

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed one game with a groin injury, but he doesn't think he's going to have to miss another.

Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer he expects to be ready for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Johnson said the injury was related to the injury that forced him to miss the last two games of the regular season last year, but that he thinks he'll be fine long-term.

“Just kind of popped some scar tissue from last year,” Johnson said. “So it flamed up. But I’ll be ready to rock.”

Johnson credited backup Jack Driscoll, who started at right tackle in Johnson’s place against the Bills, for a big game in the Eagles' win. Johnson said he was in Driscoll's ear on the sideline as the game went on.

“I feel like he was being very patient with his hands and stuff started really going well for him," Johnson said. "So just told him to keep it up. And then had a little adjustments on the sideline. But for the most part, man, he played lights out.”

Driscoll played well, but the Eagles don't want to be without Johnson against the 49ers. And it sounds like they won't be.