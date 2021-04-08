Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited to nine games in 2020 by an ankle injury that had been bothering him for a long time and he finally had surgery to repair it near the end of the year.

Johnson’s injury was one of several health issues plaguing the team’s offensive line en route to a 4-11-1 record last season, but things are looking up on the medical front for Johnson. He said on Thursday that he expects to get the green light to resume football activities in May.

“Going good. Still in rehab,” Johnson said, via John McMullen of SI.com. “I’m running, moving around well so probably a month out from being cleared fully but yeah, it was a tight-rope procedure in the beginning but I needed a deltoid repair, which is the inside ligament of your ankle. So that was torn. I tried playing as much as I could but I couldn’t do the things or really push off the way I wanted to. Got the surgery Dec. 7. About five months out so feeling good. I’m feeling like my old self.”

The Eagles have parted ways with a number of veterans this offseason, but they’ve held onto Johnson, right guard Brandon Brooks (who is coming off a torn Achilles), and center Jason Kelce. If they can find their previous form, the on-field results might not be as dire as they were a year ago.

Lane Johnson expects to be cleared in a month after 2020 ankle surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk