Lane Johnson is expected start for Eagles Sunday

Lane Johnson will be back at his familiar right tackle spot on the Eagles offensive line on Sunday.

Johnson missed the last three games while dealing with his mental health, but returned to practice this week and has knocked off enough rust to convince the Eagles that he’s ready to go. Barring any unforeseen developments, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday that Johnson will be in the starting lineup in Las Vegas.

With Johnson returning to right tackle, the Eagles will move Jordan Mailata to left tackle. Andre Dillard will go back to the bench.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing last Thurday’s loss to the Buccaneers while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

