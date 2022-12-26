Lane Johnson is expected to miss rest of regular season with abdominal injury

All things considered, the news could be significantly worse for Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

According to multiple reports, Johnson is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with the abdominal injury he suffered during Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys. But Johnson could return for the postseason.

The 13-2 Eagles are close to locking up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only postseason bye. Once they do, Johnson would have until either Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 to rehab the injury before coming back to play.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area.

One of the game’s best offensive tackles, Johnson has been a key part of the Eagles’ offensive success in 2022. He’d started all 15 games for the Eagles so far this season.

Philadelphia will have to get by without him for the next couple of games. But the fact that Johnson could return for the postseason is a good thing for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

