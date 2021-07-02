Lane Johnson embracing low expectations for Eagles in 2021

"He's put his foot on the gas pedal."@Eagles offensive lineman @LaneJohnson65 says QB Jalen Hurts has taken command of the offense this offseason. LISTEN HERE 👇 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GpxrjwkeCP — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 30, 2021

Following a disappointing 2020 season, many experts and analysts are setting the bar low for the Philadelphia Eagles. Just a couple of days ago, the team was ranked as the 4th worst roster in the NFL in an article put out by ESPN+.

Star right tackle Lane Johnson is using the “low expectations” as fuel and during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Johnson sounded off on the disrespect.

“Yeah, or well I think with what we have, you know, it’s easy to find motivation.”

“4-11-1 or 4-12, whatever we were last year is not acceptable. So, you know, we’re gonna come out swinging. Expectations are low. You know, we’re not expected to do much, so I feel like it’s a lot easier to play when you have that card in your hand, so that’s where we’re at and, really, I think that’s for a lot of teams in the NFC East. So, here we come.”

Johnson is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season that saw him miss extended time with knee and ankle injuries.

If Philadelphia’s retooled offensive line can regain its dominant form, the Eagles could surprise a few people in the NFC East.

