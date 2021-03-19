Lane Johnson’s Eagles’ salary for 2022 now guaranteed

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Eagles may or may not need Lane Johnson to once again restructure his contract, but he’ll definitely be on someone’s roster in 2022, as his salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

The third day of the new league year was the deadline for roster and option bonuses around the NFL to be paid out.

Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz logged a $10 million roster bonus on Friday and thanks to his contract language, Johnson will receive a $4 million option that has to be exercised between this past Wednesday and Sunday, while $7 million of his 2022 salary will be fully guaranteed as well.

2021 Option Bonus: $4M (must be exercised between the 3/17/2021 – 3/21/2021)
$7M of 2022 salary fully guarantees 3/19/2021 (injury guaranteed at signing)

In 2021, Johnson will earn a base salary of $9,565,000, a signing bonus of $4,000,000, and a workout bonus of $150,000, while carrying a cap hit of $17,848,500 and a dead cap value of $46,002,500.

His dead cap value shrinks to $28,303,996, with a cap saving of $14,238,998 if Johnson is a post-June cut next summer per Over The Cap.

Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery released with post June-1 designation: How that impacts Eagles salary cap

Former Eagles punter Cameron Johnston agrees to a 3-year, $8 million deal with the Texans

Andrew Adams contract with Eagles will pay him $1.1M in 2021

Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles options shrinking after Chargers sign TE Jared Cook

Eagles GM Howie Roseman non-committal on Jalen Hurts as Eagles starting QB during press conference

Carson Wentz on how impressed he was with the way Jalen Hurts took the reins with Eagles

