Lane Johnson on the Eagles potentially drafting an OT; Embracing ‘competition’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lane Johnson is no longer an up-and-coming right tackle, as the Eagles star is an established veteran who can see the ending near.

Johnson missed parts of the 2020 season with a nagging ankle and knee injury and although he’s almost 100% healthy, he’s approaching the 2021 season with a sense of urgency.

“If you’re 4-11-1, hey, you better rebuild; you better come up with some kind of phrase, to get better,” he said. “As far as where I’m at in my career, I’m at a sense of urgency. I want to hit my prime the next four or five years, and then see where I’m at, finish this out strong.

The Eagles star right tackle is no dummy and he’s aware that Nick Sirianni has preached competition, while draft experts have linked Philadelphia to some of the top offensive tackle prospects.

“They may draft another offensive tackle. They got guys coming for me,” Johnson said of the Eagles in a recent interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer. … “That’s the name of the game; it’s all about competition. Those guys push you, they develop you, and it’s just part of the nature of the business.”

The Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowl right tackle also would like to see Howie Roseman draft a wide receiver or two in the draft.

List

Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

Related

NFL Draft: Eagles named the best fit for Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Eagles CB Darius Slay hints at switching from No. 24 to jersey No. 2

NFL Draft: Panthers deal with A.J. Bouye improves Eagles chances of landing a top CB prospect

Eric Wilson's contract with Eagles will pay him $3.25 million in 2021

Philadelphia Eagles re-sign RB Jordan Howard to a one-year deal

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots met with athletic UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris

    The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher is moving his way up NFL draft projections.

  • Eagles coaches Nick Sirianni and Doug Pederson and how their philosophies differ

    Nick Sirianni wants to pound the rock. By: Reuben Frank

  • Sixers superstar Joel Embiid doing things only bested by Shaq, Wilt

    76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. The impressive part about the win was he just kept marching to the free-throw line and doing some impressive things on that end.

  • Top 10 remaining NFL free agents: Will any sign before 2021 draft?

    Market for unsigned NFL veterans has slowed to a crawl but could pick up once the draft finishes on May 1. Here are the top 10 remaining free agents.

  • Charley Casserly: Titans, Colts have serious interest in OT Teven Jenkins

    The Titans would have to nab Jenkins at No. 22 overall if they want him.

  • 76ers forward Danny Green donates $1 million to basketball program at UNC

    Danny Green's contribution on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers pales in comparison to the contribution he is making off the court.

  • Dave Chappelle Says He Knows Who Left Dirty Notes Full of 'Crazy Sh*t' for Trump Team at White House

    Back in 2019, a member of the Trump admin claimed the dirty notes were left by members of Obama's staff. Now, Chappelle has provided new insight.

  • The next Industrial Revolution: Climate spending is a story of the century

    A successful global effort to slash carbon emissions demands huge investments to finance the unprecedented transformation of energy systems and related infrastructure — and it's a capital shift that's already well underway.Why it matters: Private investment is already ramping up, and President Biden wants to spend hundreds of billions of dollars. Independent experts say the spending that will be needed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a goal now embraced by the U.S. and many other countries — would be on the scale of the Industrial Revolution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat's a goal the administration happily embraces. “We believe very deeply that this is going to be the biggest economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution," said John Kerry, Biden's special envoy on climate change, during an event on Wednesday. A few snapshots:In 2020, the research firm BloombergNEF estimates that worldwide investment in renewables, electric vehicles and other tech under the overall "energy transition investment" umbrella already topped $500 billion.Now, Biden is calling for a huge increase in his infrastructure package. ClearView Energy Partners estimates that the "energy relevant" portions of the package could cost as much as $584 billion in the coming years. (And the White House has said its summary doesn't count the costs of the plan's new and expanded tax credits for clean energy.)The private sector is already making huge investments of its own. For instance, General Motors is investing $27 billion through 2025 on development of electric vehicles and autonomous tech.Oil giants like BP and Shell are moving to diversify too, even as fossil fuels remain their dominant business lines now. What they're saying: "The fact that there is out there, globally, a $23 trillion market for clean energy products, for products that will reduce will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is a massive opportunity for this country," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday.The figure Granholm cited is an estimate from the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, of a catch-all category (not just energy) of various "climate-smart investments" in emerging markets."Other countries are seeing that opportunity as well, and our economic competitors are working to corner the market on those opportunities," she added, citing China.The big picture: Avoiding the worst dangers of climate change will not be cheap. It means rapidly decarbonizing power, mobility, industrial processes and more — enough to cut emissions sharply this decade en route to net zero emissions by 2050.Investments to date, while growing, have not begun putting the world on a path toward steep emissions cuts needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.What we're watching: The corporate winners and losers in this reshaping of global energy.Many of the world's largest companies, acting on a mix of opportunity and pressure to address climate, are shifting their investment strategies.But there's no guarantee that these huge incumbent players will successfully navigate the long-term shift to a lower carbon system. Big Oil is competing with existing electricity giants in their renewables efforts, while legacy automakers are facing off against a suite of startup EV makers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lakers, missing two more players, fall short against the Heat

    Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline, but the Lakers nearly upset the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster: Steelers would be ‘ridiculous, amazing’ if Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell were still in Pittsburgh

    Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster realizes just how special Pittsburgh would be if he could turn back time.

  • 'Grossly irresponsible' to blame Brexit for Northern Ireland unrest, says former top Government adviser

    The Government’s former top adviser on Northern Ireland has hit out at “grossly irresponsible” attempts to blame Brexit for rioting among loyalists, as Brandon Lewis held emergency talks to try to quell the unrest. Lord Caine, who served as special adviser to six Northern Ireland secretaries, spoke out amid a growing political blame game over the violence which has descended across the province. More than 50 police officers have been injured during the riots, some of which PSNI assistant chief constable Jonathan Roberts said appeared to be pre-planned and on “a scale that we have not seen in recent years in Belfast or further afield.” It comes as violence flared in Belfast on Thursday for the seventh consecutive night, as police fired water cannon to dispel rioters in the west of the city. On Thursday evening the Biden administration joined efforts to diffuse the tensions, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters: "We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland and we join the British, Irish and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm. "We remain steadfast supporters of a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the gains of the hard-won peace."

  • ONE on TNT I: Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s KO loss, Eddie Alvarez’s DQ loss

    Check out the top Twitter reaction to Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez's losses at ONE on TNT I.

  • Andrew Giuliani talked with Trump about a New York gov run

    He’s the former mayor’s son and he worked for the 45th president. His eyes, he says, are now on Albany.

  • Demetrious Johnson still wants to see knees to grounded opponents despite knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

    Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.

  • Trucker speaks out after stopping car chase involving murder suspect

    Big rig driver Ahmed Shaaban joins 'Hannity' to discuss why he stepped in during high-speed chase

  • Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

    Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football is reporting that the Eagles have been talking to LSU wide receiver, Terrace Marshall a lot.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.

  • Mock draft watch: Lions trade back but still land premium WR in Draft Wire’s latest

    The Chargers move up from No. 13 to land Penei Sewell

  • Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

    Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight. Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.

  • Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: No surprise as Gang Green lands franchise QB at No. 2

    The mystery is gone. So is Sam Darnold. Even Jets GM Joe Douglas has admitted it’s a “fair assessment” to say the Jets will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Even that player isn’t really much of a mystery now.