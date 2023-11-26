Lane Johnson downgraded to questionable vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have downgraded star right tackle Lane Johnson to questionable for their game against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, 33, had been a full participant all week in practice but woke up on Sunday with groin soreness and reported it to Eagles trainers.

With a few hours before game time, Johnson is receiving treatment and has an MRI scheduled before the game.

Eagles inactives will be announced at 2:55 p.m. ahead of this 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Bills at the Linc.

The Bills are second in the NFL this season with 39 sacks. Veteran Leonard Floyd leads the way with 9 1/2 sacks. Typically, Floyd rushes on both sides of the line but it would make sense to get him against the right tackle in this game. Either test out Johnson’s injury or beat up his backup.

If Johnson can’t play, it seems likely that veteran Jack Driscoll would be the next guy up. When Johnson had to leave the Jets game after just nine snaps, it was Driscoll who filled in as the Eagles ended up losing their only game of the 2023 season. After Johnson missed the rest of the Jets game, he’s played every offensive snap in the four games since then.

It’s hard to overstate just how much Johnson has meant to the Eagles, especially over the last few years. Here are the Eagles’ records with and without Johnson since the 2016 season:

With Johnson: 70-31-1

Without Johnson: 10-22

