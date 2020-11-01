Lane Johnson is reportedly out for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Lane Johnson was downgraded to questionable on Sunday and the Eagles will reportedly be without their starting right tackle against the Cowboys.

Not long after the Eagles downgraded Johnson to questionable, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Johnson won’t play.

Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson told me thi his knee has swelled up when he woke up this AM and he now won't go versus Dallas later. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 1, 2020

Johnson (knee, ankle) was not given a game status on Friday, meaning the team expected him to play. Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was then a full participant on Friday, so things had been trending in the right direction.

Without Johnson, expect Jordan Mailata to fill in. The Eagles gave Mailata reps at right tackle during the week.

“I don’t have any comments on whether I’m playing right or left,” Mailata said earlier in the week. “I just try and prepare the best I can at any position, whatever the team needs. As far as this week, I don’t really know yet. Nothing’s set in stone. It’s part of the job that whatever the team needs, you just need to be prepared for. We’ve been doing that at practice, doing left and right, but as of nothing’s set in stone.”

Johnson, 30, has been dealing with an ankle injury all season after a late-summer surgery and then last week added a knee injury to the mix. So he was fighting through both to try to play on Sunday night.

In the last four weeks, Johnson completely missed the Ravens game and has been in and out of the other three games. So during the month of October, Johnson played just 136 of 274 possible offensive snaps (49.6%).

The good news for the Eagles on Sunday is that Jason Peters (foot) is returning from a stint on IR and is expected to start at left tackle. That’s where Mailata has started for the last four games. The Eagles are still without rookie tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle) so Mailata is expected to start at right tackle.

This will be Mailata’s first career start at right tackle and he’ll be facing a tough test in DeMarcus Lawrence.

