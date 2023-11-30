Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith move up to full practices for Eagles

Right tackle Lane Johnson said that he's playing against the 49ers on Sunday and his recovery from a groin injury continues to progress in that direction.

Johnson missed last Sunday's win over the Bills, but was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He moved up to full participation on Thursday and Friday will bring injury designations, although Johnson may not be getting one considering his current trajectory.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee), running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) also made the jump from limited to full participation. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (thigh), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), and wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) remained in the limited category,

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin), linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), safety Justin Evans (knee), and tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) missed practice for the second day in a row.