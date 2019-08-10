Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert to miss rest of preseason for Eagles

Dallas Goedert and Lane Johnson were both absent from practice Saturday and added to the Eagles' injury report

The injuries aren't considered serious enough to sideline either player into the regular season, but don't expect to see either one the rest of the preseason.

The Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Redskins at the Linc.

Saturday's practice was the Eagles' first since their preseason opener against the Titans on Thursday night. They finish the preseason with games against the Jaguars Thursday, Ravens on Aug. 22 and Jets on Aug. 29.

Here's the full Saturday morning Eagles injury report:

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert suffered a calf injury during the game Thursday night. Goedert played 12 snaps against the Titans and had three catches for 50 yards, including three of the Eagles' five-longest plays of the game. Even with Goedert out, the Eagles still have Josh Perkins, Will Tye and Alex Ellis at tight end, along with starter Zach Ertz.

OT Lane Johnson

Johnson is out for the rest of the preseason with a knee injury, but if this were the regular season he'd most likely be out there playing. There's no concern he won't be ready for the Redskins on Sept. 8. Jordan Mailata got all the team reps at right tackle in Johnson's absence Saturday, although right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai got the reps in install since Brandon Brooks participates in those drills.

QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld watched practice one day after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) wrist. Sudfeld said he's optimistic about getting back sooner than later but doesn't have a timetable. He said a plate was inserted in his wrist.

CB Ronald Darby

Was back on the practice field and took some team reps, his first real practice time this summer after last year's torn ACL.

DE Derek Barnett

Barnett, coming back from shoulder surgery, also got his first 11-on-11 reps on Saturday.

S Blake Countess

Countess, who played 26 snaps on defense Thursday night and three more on special teams, popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. This is a potential serious one, and the Eagles list him as being out "multiple weeks."

DE Daeshon Hall

Hall was out Saturday with the shoulder injury he suffered on Thursday night. Hall played well against the Titans, with six tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He left the game briefly because of the shoulder injury but did return. He's considered day-to-day.

WR Shelton Gibson

The third-year receiver remains out of practice with a significant ankle injury. He's considered "week to week."

DT Hassan Ridgeway

The veteran defensive tackle is in the concussion protocol. He suffered the injury during the game Thursday night.

WR DeAndre Thompkins

The rookie is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

LB Paul Worrilow

Worked on a side field while dealing with lingering knee issues dating back to an injury from last spring.

DT Fletcher Cox

Remains sidelined with a foot injury.

LB Nigel Bradham

Still out after offseason toe surgery.

RB Boston Scott

Still out with an ankle injury.

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz ran into the medical tent early in practice but quickly returned to practice. No reason to worry. He said after practice his ankle was taped too tight.

TE Richard Rodgers

Still out with a foot injury.

WR Mack Hollins

Not practicing thanks to a lingering hip injury.

CB Jalen Mills

Remains on PUP and unable to practice with a foot injury dating back to last year.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kamu was out at practice without his crutches on Saturday morning, which is a positive sign.

