Lane Johnson confirms Mekhi Becton is getting reps at offensive guard

Mekhi Becton is a massive man, but if you want to make the Eagles roster, you must offer versatility at multiple spots.

The former Jets first-round pick was drafted and played offensive tackle, but All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed that Becton had taken snaps at offensive guard as he cross-trains under the legendary Jeff Stoutland.

Lane Johnson said Mekhi Becton has been playing guard at times. Said he’s having one of the best offseasons here. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/TGx5Uf8QzQ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 4, 2024

Becton made our list of potential free agents Philadelphia could add, and the best offensive line coach in the league is now coaching him with the Eagles.

His injury history is also concerning, even though he started 16 of 17 games in 2023, predominantly at left tackle.

