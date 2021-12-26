Lane Johnson catches a touchdown pass as Eagles pour it on Giants

The rout is on.

Right tackle Lane Johnson gave the Eagles a 27-3 lead on the Giants before Alex Singleton caught a deflected Mike Glennon pass and returned the pick-six 29 yards for a 34-3 lead. The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime.

Johnson was tackle-eligible on the play and got wide open. All he had to do was catch the pass from Jalen Hurts, and he did.

It was the first career catch for Johnson, who is in his ninth season, and the first offensive lineman to catch a touchdown for the Eagles since Todd Herremans 11 years ago.

Singleton had his second career pick-six, having scored on a 30-yard interception return last season. Those are his only two career interceptions.

