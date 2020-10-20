Lane Johnson bumped up to limited on Eagles’ Tuesday injury update

An encouraging sign for 1 key Eagle from latest injury update originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles had just one change in their injury report from Monday to Tuesday, but it was a significant one.

Lane Johnson went from “did not participate” to “limited,” giving some hope that he might be able to play against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s the full injury report from Tuesday:

Did not participate: T Jack Driscoll (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), RB Miles Sanders (knee), S K'Von Wallace (shoulder)

Limited: S Marcus Epps (rib), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), LB Duke Riley (rib)

Because the Eagles have not actually held a full practice this week — they are having walkthroughs in the short week — the injury report is an estimation based on players’ statuses if they did have a full practice.

Johnson, 30, has been dealing with an injured and surgically repaired left ankle all season. He missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens after leaving the previous two weeks early. He has played every snap in just one game all season — he played an incredible 91 against the Bengals in Week 3.

It would probably be better for Johnson to give his ankle another week of rest but that might be a luxury the Eagles can’t afford to take this week. With Jack Driscoll expected to miss this game, the Eagles don’t have many options. And Johnson at 60-75% would still be better than their next best option.

Meanwhile, Jeffery and Jackson were both limited for the second day in a row. Jeffery hasn’t played all year and Jackson has missed three games, so even if they do return on Thursday, don’t expect them to take on full workloads.

Ertz, Malik Jackson and Sanders are reportedly already ruled out for Thursday.