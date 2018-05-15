Lane Johnson blasts Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick for pre-Super Bowl trash-talk

Lane Johnson is not a fan of the New England Patriots or the “Patriot Way.” This is no secret.

The Eagles offensive lineman blasted the Patriots as a “fear-based organization” in February after Philadelphia beat New England in the Super Bowl in an expletive-laden rant on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Did Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick start a war of words?

Johnson laid into the Patriots again Tuesday, this time on “The Steve Austin Show,” and alluded to some behind-the-scenes pre-Super Bowl smack talk from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick that he did not appreciate.

Per “The Steve Austin Show:”

“There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking [expletive]to our owner. Bill talking [expletive] to our head coach before the game. I’m not going to say it, but a lot of [expletive] built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest.”

As usual, Lane Johnson did not filter himself when talking about the Patriots in an interview with Steve Austin. (AP)

Johnson: Malcolm Butler would have had an impact on Super Bowl

Johnson also talked about the mysterious, controversial benching of Patriots starting cornerback Malcolm Butler and suggested that the “Patriot Way” came back to bite New England in the Super Bowl.

“Like I said, they’re robots, they’re told what to do. And if you go out of line, they’ll cut your ass. To be honest, I really have no idea what he did. I know that he’s a great player. I know that he would have had an impact on the game. But seriously, I don’t think anybody really knows. I’m sure it was something, team rules broken or something.”

Johnson: Other teams were beat before they took the field vs. Patriots

Johnson told Austin that he and the Eagles were mentally tough in their approach to playing the Super Bowl, where he believes other teams get caught up in the aura and hype surrounding the Patriots and are beaten before they take the field.

Story Continues

“The way I approach the game, man I try to approach it fearless. We talk about the Patriots, I got in a lot of trouble running my mouth. But my thinking was they give too much respect to these [expletive] guys. Everybody is half-assed scared of them and they’re beat before they get on the field. I ain’t playing Tom Brady; I don’t give a [expletive] about him. “I know that defensive line ain’t going to do [expletive] against us and that was kind of my approach. I’m out there talking [expletive] to them, but my meeting rooms, I’m telling our guys that and I think a lot of times before games, a lot of guys are beat mentally. I can tell you that first-hand from my rookie year. You look at guys on paper, size and speed, that [expletive] don’t matter.”

Johnson says he’s fearless and has backed it up with All-Pro play on the field. He’s also not scared to say whatever crosses his mind when speaking with the media.

