Lane Johnson among Eagles’ inactives; Sean Lee will make 2020 debut

The Eagles won’t have right tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday Night Football. The team listed Johnson among its inactives with knee and ankle injuries.

Instead, Jordan Mailata will start at right tackle. Mailata started the past four games at left tackle in place of Jason Peters, who is returning tonight from a toe injury. Mailata has never played a game at right tackle.

Johnson has missed two games and parts of several others as a result of the injuries. The Eagles added a questionable injury designation to Johnson on Sunday morning.

Several other Eagles will join Peters in returning to action, including receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles’ inactives are running back Miles Sanders (knee), offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle), receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf), cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (quad), cornerback Craig James (hamstring) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

The Cowboys will have linebacker Sean Lee for the first time in 2020. Lee made 17 tackles against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

The Cowboys won’t have Andy Dalton at quarterback. He will miss the game with a concussion, opening the door for third-string rookie Ben DiNucci to make his first career start.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford.

