One of the league’s best offensive tackles is getting a raise.

The Eagles are signing Lane Johnson to an extension that will keep him under contract with Philadelphia through 2026, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $33.4 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Johnson was previously under contract through 2025 and accounted for $47.305 million over the coming three seasons, as noted by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. With the new deal, he’ll receive a pay increase in each of those years plus another season added on.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Johnson has long been an anchor for Philadelphia’s offensive line. He played through a torn abductor suffered late in the 2022 season to help the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Johnson has started 127 games for the Eagles. He’s a two-time, first-team All-Pro and a one-time, second-team All-Pro.

The Eagles also brought back longtime center Jason Kelce this month to keep continuity on one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Lane Johnson agrees to contract extension through 2026 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk