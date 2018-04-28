Landry to lead Titans pass rush as Guice goes to Washington - The five best picks of NFL Draft day two

Day two of the NFL Draft was never likely to match the drama of the first round, but plenty of intriguing players who were in the conversation for day one came off the board.

A number of teams were able to find some excellent value in the second and third rounds as a result of some unexpected slides.

Striking gold with players on day two and three is often just as important as getting the first-round selection correct, and here we look at five of the best picks from day two.

OLB Harold Landry (Boston College) - Tennessee Titans (41st overall)

Landry slid out of the first round but the Titans ended his fall by trading with the Oakland Raiders to move up and land a player with the potential to take their defense to the next level.

The Boston College star had 16.5 sacks in 2016 and the Titans will hope he can recapture that form after a disappointing 2017. Should he do so, he will be a steal.

CB Isaiah Oliver (Colorado) - Atlanta Falcons (58th overall)

Blessed with an excellent combination of long arms, speed and ball skills, Oliver has all the tools to be a successful starting cornerback in the NFL and is an ideal fit for an Falcons defense that relies heavily on athleticism.



C James Daniels (Iowa) - Chicago Bears (39th overall)

The Bears already had a center in place in Cody Whitehair, but Daniels has the versatility to also operate at guard and should be able to provide excellent protection for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The supremely athletic Daniels can easily get to the second level of the defense as a run blocker and plays with consistent power in his hands. Many believe he should have been a first-round pick but instead he presents excellent value for the Bears.



WR Dante Pettis (Washington) - San Francisco 49ers (44th overall)

Pettis, a receiver capable of creating separation with both his speed and his route-running, lands in the Kyle Shanahan offense.

That is a perfect fit and, having scored nine punt return touchdowns in his collegiate career, Pettis adds an explosive element to two facets of the game for the 49ers.

RB Derrius Guice (LSU) - Washington Redskins (59th overall)

Only Saquon Barkley was seen as a better running back than Guice heading into the draft.

But he had to wait 57 picks longer than Barkley to have his name called, a slide reportedly owing to a disappointing pre-draft process and some unreported off-field issues at LSU.

Yet Washington ended his slide to gain an instant starter at the position who excels in-between the tackles and in the open field, and has the long speed to be a constant big-play threat for a Redskins offense previously lacking in backfield talent.