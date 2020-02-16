Landry Jones passes for 305 yards in first game in 777 days

Landry Jones became the face of the XFL when the startup league made him the first signee. Jones missed last week’s opener with a knee injury, so Sunday marked his first start in 777 days.

“It felt great,” Jones said in his postgame interview with ABC.

The Dallas Renegades (who play in Arlington) got their first win, covering the spread in a 25-18 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Jones was . . . merely OK.

Or in his words “bad.”

“We are a gritty team, and I played about as bad as you can play, and I’m very, very thankful for the win and thank God that I got out of here healthy,” said Jones, whose last game came on Dec. 31, 2017, when he led the Steelers to a 28-24 victory over the Browns.

On Sunday, Jones completed 28 of 40 passes for 305 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was better in the second half than the first, going 11-of-14 for 128 yards and a score.

He wasn’t satisfied with anything other than the win.

“Just call a spade a spade. You know what I mean?” said Jones, who also had four carries for 13 yards. “Let’s not sugar coat things. That’s the only way you’re going to get better. We play in a public arena and for all the world to watch, so it’s not a secret that I didn’t play very good today. I’m sure I’m going to get on Twitter and have all kind of haters. A win’s a win. It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”

In his four seasons in Bob Stoops’ offense at Oklahoma, Jones threw for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns. That’s why the Renegades were a favorite to win the first XFL title.

But without Jones in the season opener, the Renegades lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-9 last week.