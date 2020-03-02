Landry Jones' miserable XFL day ends with painful knee injury

Landry Jones' four turnovers weren't the worst part of his day. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones, currently playing for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades, has had bad days in his career before. But this might be a new level.

The 30-year-old passer had a disastrous start to Sunday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks, throwing three interceptions in his team’s first three drives.

The first was particularly brutal, throwing right at a safety lying in wait.

The next was a tipped ball on a pass to a receiver who was not what you would call open.

No, you're not seeing double. That's another pick by the Roughnecks defense 🤘



📺 @FS1 pic.twitter.com/bRkVJY5DXj — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) March 1, 2020

The final interception was followed by a very NSFW declaration from Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols: “Get Landry Jones the f--- outta here.”

That wasn’t the last of Jones’ turnovers, as he also fumbled the ball two drives later, giving him four turnovers in a single half of football. Incredibly, the Renegades still managed to stay in the game, and only trailed 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Jones’ day would end midway through the fourth quarter as he rolled his knee on a quarterback sneak. The quarterback was clearly in pain as he walked off, with his team trailing 27-20.

QB Landry Jones has left the Houston Showdown game with a Knee Injury 😞



Clearly was in pain the whole time #XFL #DallasRenegades #HoustonRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/pjwoVDKAZJ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 1, 2020

Renegades back-up Philip Nelson came in for Jones, but a fumble at the goal line ended the Renegades’ hopes of upsetting the undefeated Roughnecks.

Renegades head coach Bob Stoops said after the game that Jones had a knee brace that might have minimized the damage, though the team will have Jones undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

