Landry Jones becomes first QB to sign with XFL

The XFL has signed its first quarterback, with Landry Jones committing to the spring league.

He isn’t a marquee name, but he at least has started games in the NFL.

The XFL said in a news release it has not determined which of the eight teams will get Jones.

“We’re excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said. “He’s an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL.”

The XFL will sign seven other quarterbacks before its inaugural player draft in October and each team’s head coach will select his quarterback before the draft. The league will announce details about the draft at a later date.

Jones spent five seasons in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a fourth-round choice. He played 19 games, with five starts, and completed 63.9 percent of his career passes for 1,310 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“I’m looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love,” Jones said. “I can’t wait to suit up.”