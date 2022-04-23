Landry, Clowney unlikely to return with Mayfield, Watson adds ‘desirability’

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns offseason has been like none other in the team’s history. That, along with the overall crazy nature of the NFL’s offseason, has led to a lot of discussions. For the Browns, the acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson will be the lead topic for some time.

The off-the-field issues surrounding the civil suits have created a negative storm for the team while the resolution of those suits now seems unlikely during the 2022 season.

The on-the-field talent is impressive with Watson. We’ve already seen WR Desean Jackson show interest in playing with the talented quarterback. Free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney took note of Watson’s arrival soon after the quarterback made his decision.

Clowney and Myles Garrett seem to be hinting at a reunion this year as well. Jarvis Landry has also been discussed as returning to Cleveland.

According to Albert Breer, neither Clowney or Landry would have an interest in returning to the Browns if Baker Mayfield was still the team’s starting quarterback. Breer discussed Watson’s impact on how the players see the team:

“I don’t know if those guys would be back if it was status quo but I think the idea of having Deshaun Watson is how… has added something when it comes to the desirability of the Browns.”

Not a huge surprise given the struggles last season, especially with Landry’s best friend Odell Beckham Jr. Clowney was reportedly done in Cleveland before Watson’s arrival.

Having a player who is clearly a top-level quarterback in the league can have a drastic impact on how free agents see a team. The Browns now have that in Watson and could see Clowney and/or Landry return because of it.

    Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon visits with the 49ers quarterback and his father Tony Garoppolo. The Garoppolos joined Yahoo Sports in support of International Signing Day for young people entering skilled trades. Tony G. spent 40+ years as an electrician, so he understands the demand and need for skilled trade workers. Turning to the gridiron, and Jimmy G discusses his recovery from shoulder surgery and his future with the 49ers and in the NFL. Jimmy also hits on the recent contract issues with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. How does Deebo’s quarterback see this issue playing out? For more information on International Signing Day, please visit kleintools.com and hbi.org.