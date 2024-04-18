Landrus wins Athlete of the Week

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Luke Landrus is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The St. Joseph-Ogden baseball player is leading the Spartans to an 18-2 record, hitting .474 with 21 RBI, 28 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Landrus is signed with Illinois to play catcher next season but the senior is having success on the mound for SJO with a 5-0 record, 1.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts. Landrus says he’s doing his best to enjoy his final ride of high school ball.

“I mean, I’m just out here trying to have fun,” Landrus said. “I think in the past years I’ve worried about myself a little bit too much but it’s my last season. Just having fun, playing with my teammates and our goals are always to make it to Peoria which is state and I think we have a great chance to do it this year.”

Landrus is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we'll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year.

